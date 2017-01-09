Streep rails against Trump at Golden Globes

(DAILY MAIL) Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep after she very publicly criticized him in front of millions of people around the world at the Golden Globe Awards.

In an explosive six-minute speech on Sunday night, Streep did not hold back as she went after Trump for mocking disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski during one of his rallies in November of 2015, calling him a ‘bully.’

Trump responded to Streep’s comments on Monday by taking aim at the actress on Twitter, writing: ‘Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.’