Student cries KKK, but actually saw sheet on lab equipment

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Oops. That’s what a Bowling Green State University student should be saying after she mistakenly and falsely identified a cover for a piece of equipment as a member of the Ku Klux Klan

Yes, you’re reading that right. Red Alert Politics reports:

After seeing a white, pointy figure in a classroom window at Bowling Green State University, a frightened student took to Twitter to post the image and dramatically state there was an “ACTIVE KKK group” at her school.

The student’s tweet, posted on Sunday morning, apparently led to “concern among the student community demanding answers as to how the pointy white sheets made their way onto their hallowed grounds.” It even spurred a campus inquiry, which found there’s no presence of the hate group on campus.