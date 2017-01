(WLS-TV) A Texas teacher faces sexual assault charges after evidence of a sexual relationship with student surfaced, WFAA reports.

The 14-year-old boy at the center of the controversy at Quintanilla Middle School in Dallas is suspected of extorting thousands of dollars from the teacher.

Police say 30-year-old Sandy Doan had a sexual relationship with the student.

“He commented that he was smitten with this pretty teacher,” said the boy’s uncle.