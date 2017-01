(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Ohio University student Logan Graham doesn’t beat around the bush. To him, our new president is “a tax-evading, likely treasonous, narcissistic-sexual-predator and full-time fascist” … and he wants to do something about it!

And that something is beating the snot out of Mr. Trump (and members of his administration) via video games.

“Here are some games you can play and envision inflicting pain on Donald Trump,” he writes in The Post, thankfully adding the caveat that he’s not suggesting anyone really (try to) harm him.