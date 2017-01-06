Study: 1/3 of new medications offer no new benefits

(Deutsche Welle) A study by the German Public Health Insurers Association has found that, with medicine, new isn’t necessarily improved. So why are people hailing this information as good for the healthcare system? The answer is money.

Data from studies commissioned by the German Public Health Insurers Association (GKV) concerning 129 medications that came on the market since 2012 suggests that only about a third of new medications (44) offered across-the-board improvements over old ones. One-third of medications (44) only worked better for some patients, while the final third (41) represented no progress at all.

The data was leaked to a number of German newspapers on Wednesday and inspired sensationalist headlines, implying that more than 30 percent of new medications were useless. That’s not the case. Superfluous would be the better word.