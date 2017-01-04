Stunning discovery about faith in God in Congress

While Barack Obama has been described as the most “biblically hostile” U.S. president ever, a new survey reveals that members of Congress by the numbers are just about as Christian as the Congress of more than 50 years ago, when one of the most popular television shows, “Andy Griffith,” regularly had characters citing Bible references.

The description of Obama comes from Wallbuilders, a Christian organization that assembled nearly 100 instances in which Obama acted with hostility toward people of biblical faith, the Obama-led military acted with hostility, he acted with hostility toward biblical values or he acted with preference for Islam.

“Perhaps the most accurate description of his antipathy toward Catholics, Protestants, religious Jews, and the Jewish nation would be to characterize him as anti-biblical,” Wallbuilders said. “And then when his hostility toward biblical people of faith is contrasted with his preferential treatment of Muslims and Muslim nations, it further strengthens the accuracy of the anti-biblical descriptor.”

But a new report from the Pew Forum finds that Congress is virtually unchanged from the 1960s when more than nine of 10 in the body described themselves as Christian.

Paul Marshall, Lela Gilbert and Nina Shea have collaborated to create “Persecuted: The Global Assault on Christians,” which confirms that groups like Pew Research, Newsweek and The Economist also identify Christians as “the world’s most widely persecuted religious group.”

According to the report, among members of the 115th Congress, 91 percent describe themselves as Christian, “nearly the same percentage as in the 87th Congress (1961 to 1962, the earliest years for which comparable data are available), when 95 percent of members were Christian.”

There have been many changes in society since then.

“The share of U.S. adults who describe themselves as Christians has been declining for decades,” the report said.

The Supreme Court has created “same-sex marriage” in defiance of biblical values, and a television show with the “Andy Griffith” values today would be hopelessly outdated alongside “Lucifer,” “Dating Naked” and the like.

But in Congress “among the 293 Republicans elected to serve in the new, 115th Congress, all but two identify as Christians; there are two Jewish Republicans – Lee Zeldin of New York and David Kustoff of Tenneessee – who both serve in the House,” the report said.

The report said Democrats are 80 percent Christian, but they also include a number of Jews, Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims, a single Unitarian Universalist and the lone member of Congress who describes herself “as religiously unaffiliated.”

Only 10 members of Congress declined to participate by revealing their religious preference – all Democrats, the report said.

The significant change inside Congress is that Protestants have declined from 75 percent in 1961 to 56 percent today, while Catholics have risen from 19 percent to 31 percent.

Pew’s analysis of religious affiliation of members of Congress was based on congressional data compiled by CQ Roll Call through questionnaires and phone calls.

“The analysis finds that some religious groups, including Protestants, Catholics and Jews, have greater representation in Congress than in the general population. Jews, for example, make up 2 percent of the U.S. adult population but account for 6 percent of Congress. Other groups – including Buddhists, Mormons, Muslims and Orthodox Christians – are represented in Congress in roughly equal proportion to their share of the U.S. public,” the report said.

The only group facing underrepresentation is “the religiously unaffiliated,” the report said.

“Among non-Christian religious groups, Jews and Hindus had the biggest gains (an increase of two seats each). Jews, who make up 2 percent of the U.S. adult population, hold 30 seats in the new Congress (6 percent), up from 28 seats in the 114th (5 percent). However, Jews occupy far fewer seats than they did in the 111th Congress (2009-10), when there were 45 Jewish members of the House and Senate,” the report said.

“The number of Hindus in Congress rose from one to three, as Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., joined Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who was first elected to serve in the 113th Congress (2013 to 2014) and has been re-elected twice. The election of Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii, brought the number of Buddhists in Congress from two to three. The other two Buddhists in the 115th Congress are Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.

“The number of Muslims in Congress (two) stayed the same, meaning there are now more Buddhists and Hindus serving in Congress than there are Muslims. One of the two Muslims in Congress – Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. – is considering running for chair of the Democratic National Committee and has said he would resign his seat if he is selected. (Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., is the other Muslim serving in the 115th Congress,)” the report said.

The Obama record, however, is well-defined.

Wallbuilders said: “When one observes President Obama’s unwillingness to accommodate America’s four-century long religious conscience protection through his attempts to require Catholics to go against their own doctrines and beliefs, one is tempted to say that he is anti-Catholic. But that characterization would not be correct. Although he has recently singled out Catholics, he has equally targeted traditional Protestant beliefs over the past four years. So since he has attacked Catholics and Protestants, one is tempted to say that he is anti-Christian. But that, too, would be inaccurate. He has been equally disrespectful in his appalling treatment of religious Jews in general and Israel in particular.”

The organization pointed out that even the White House Christmas decorations under Obama have included “figures such as Mao Tse-Tung and a drag queen,” and the Obama Christmas cards highlighted the family dogs.

Also, Obama announced “that the rights of religious conscience for individuals will not be protected under the Affordable Care Act,” and while student loans will be forgiven in exchange for public service, the government won’t “forgive student loans if the public service is related to religion.”

Obama also insisted the First Amendment provides no protection for churches and synagogues in hiring their pastors and rabbis, and he refused to mention faith in his Thanksgiving speeches.

The report noted that Obama’s opposition to Christianity even descended to the petty.

“After a federal law was passed to transfer a WWI Memorial in the Mojave Desert to private ownership, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the cross in the memorial could continue to stand, but the Obama administration refused to allow the land to be transferred as required by law, and refused to allow the cross to be re-erected as ordered by the court.”

On no less than seven occasions, he deliberately omitted the phrase “the Creator” when quoting the Declaration of Independence.

According to the compilation of Obama’s anti-biblical acts, he even, “in a deliberate act of disrespect, … nominated three pro-abortion ambassadors to the Vatican.”

Further, under Obama’s command of the military, “a 33-year Air Force veteran was forcibly and physically removed by four other airmen because he attempted to use the word ‘God’ in a retirement speech.”

Paul Marshall, Lela Gilbert and Nina Shea have collaborated to create “Persecuted: The Global Assault on Christians,” which confirms that groups like Pew Research, Newsweek and The Economist also identify Christians as “the world’s most widely persecuted religious group.”