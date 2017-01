(Daily Caller) A 14-year-old Canadian girl was sexually assaulted at a high school dance by a Syrian refugee classmate, who was allowed to return to class after a brief suspension, according to an investigation by Canadian news outlet The Rebel.

The alleged assault took place at Fredericton High School in New Brunswick. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the girl’s mother said two Syrian students attempted to grind with her daughter at the dance, before one of them began groping her breasts and forced his hand inside her underwear, touching her vagina.