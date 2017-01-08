Teacher took students to motel on 'camping trips'

(Vallejo Times-Herald) Even as he allegedly abused middle-school age children left in his care, and purportedly lied to parents about field trips throughout the Bay Area, court documents show that Ronald Guinto of Vallejo kept his criminal activity secret by telling his campers: “What happens at Camp Epic stays at Camp Epic.”

What allegedly happened on off-campus, overnight camping trips was repeated sexual abuse of 11- and 12-year-old boys, court documents show.

They offer the first detailed account of the allegations against the 32-year-old English and science teacher arrested last week on numerous sexual abuse and kidnapping charges.

The allegations detail a pattern of deceit from Guinto, who is alleged to have repeatedly lied to parents about where he was taking their children — once promising parents that he was taking their son and other boys camping on Vallejo’s Mare Island, but instead taking them to a nearby Motel 6. Guinto allegedly slept in the same bed as two boys.