Terror experts hail Trump promise to wipe out 'radical' Islam

President Donald Trump let the world know up front that he will not shy away from naming the enemy of the United States and the free world.

He didn’t name Russia, China, or any other country.

He named a radical ideology that draws upon religious texts to wage war against Western values.

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones, and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth,” he declared in his inaugural speech.

He said people are tired of empty words by whiny politicians. “Now is the hour for action.”

As the Times of Israel astutely pointed out, Trump’s promise to form new alliances hinted at the cultivation of common interests with another Christian nation and super power, Russia, in eliminating the global Islamic threat. “Trump’s predecessors George W. Bush – who invaded Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban regime – and Barack Obama – who ordered the raid that killed Osama bin Laden – also fought extremism. But Trump has gone further than both in his use of language, suggesting that he sees the fight as a civilizational battle between America and a threat springing from the Islamic faith itself. “And, in an inaugural address otherwise thin on policy specifics, his vow to form new alliances against terror suggests that he intends to work with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.”

WND contacted a roster of experts on the Islamic threat to get their reaction to Trump’s first words about foreign policy since becoming president.

Michele Bachmann, former Republican congresswoman from Minnesota, said Trump sent the right message on day one of his presidency:

“Today, President Trump made the important first move in defeating radical Islam by naming it as a malignant force requiring defeat.

“I cannot underscore enough the importance of President Trump’s Inaugural statement which named radical Islam. His statement was not lost on the Arab world and now the Islamic supremacists, after eight long, painful years are finally on defense.

“By contrast, President Obama’s infamous Cairo speech delivered in June of 2009 lit the match that inspired Islamists to jihad across the globe.

“In Obama’s failed leadership Islamic supremacists did not see the U.S. as a barrier to achieving their goals. That was all they needed to advance jihad.

“The purpose of Obama’s failed Countering Violent Extremism program was to protect Islam from blame as a motivator for Islamic violence.

How long it will take to defeat radical Islam, no one knows, Bachmann said.

“But today, Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, took the first step toward victory.”

Robert Spencer, author of the Jihad Watch blog for the David Horowitz Freedom Center and of several bestselling books on Islam, said Trump may have been speaking in hyperbole when he talked about wiping Islamic terrorists off the face of the earth.

“Strictly speaking, it isn’t possible within four years, or eight, or as long as there are people who believe the Quran is the perfect and eternal word of Allah,” Spencer said. “However, Trump’s declaration, while hyperbolic, was a welcome indication of Trump’s apparent determination to speak honestly about the nature and magnitude of the jihad threat, and to combat it and roll it back.”

Clare Lopez, vice president of research and analysis for the Center for Security Policy in D.C., said Trump’s heart is in the right place but he will find out soon enough that his task is more complex than just “radical” Islam.

“I think about this challenge a bit differently: We are not fighting ‘radical Islam,’ nor are we fighting ‘extremism,’ or ‘terrorism.’ We fight the forces of the global jihad movement to live free from the forcible or stealthy imposition of Islamic law. We Americans fight to defend our right to live as free citizens under the man-made laws of our Constitution.

“That fight will not be won in four years, but it is heartening to hear our new president speak so forthrightly about the enemy we face, which unfortunately is not ‘radical’ at all, but rather all too normative for those who are faithful followers of Muhammad, the Qur’an, and Shariah.

“I think we begin as President Trump has demonstrated: by confronting the enemy and that enemy’s threat doctrine with honesty, courage and conviction in who we are as Americans.”

Phil Haney, a recently retired Homeland Security officer and co-author of the whistleblower book “See Something Say Nothing,” said he was “pretty encouraged” by Trump’s comments.

“Overall I don’t think we’ve had such a constitutional/biblical worldview event in quite a long time. It was refreshing,” he said.

“As far as the semantics of how he put it, I think we need to address the threat that is right in front of us, first, before we go wiping it off the face of the earth,” Haney added. “As he so forcefully indicated, it’s America first. He’s exactly right. Let’s recognize the threat that’s right in front of us, address that first.”

More than a physical wall is needed

Haney said Trump needs to think of his overall immigration policy as a series of “walls” that will protect America in these perilous times. And not just a physical wall at the border.

“I’m talking about shoring up our immigration policy, that’s the strongest wall, shoring up the defenses that are already in our constitutional system, using proper vetting and when people apply for visas we go back to requiring them to really prove who they are, and using a whole common-sense approach to immigration that was really abandoned by the last administration.”

Even refugees stayed at Ellis Island for weeks at a time in previous eras of U.S. history, Haney said. They stayed there and were screened, and that was before the day of Islamic terrorism. So how much more so should they be screened today, with real, authentic documents on who they are and where they’ve been, not just a personal testimony.

Finally, says Haney, Trump must re-instate a common-sense approach is counter terrorism.

“This means providing training for our law enforcement that is based on our ability to determine the radical Islamic threat and study the doctrines that are evident in the Islamic texts, and use the Constitution as the strongest wall of all, because Shariah openly and plainly says it is superior to all other forms of law,” he said.

“Article 6 of our Constitution is our strongest wall,” he added. “There are different kinds of walls. There are not just walls of stone or iron there are walls of protection provided by the constitution, and the protection provided by immigration law and also the protection provided by our counter-terrorism policies.”

‘Pass Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act’

Finally, Haney says President Trump should jump-start the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act that is sitting in the U.S. Congress.

“That sends a message both domestically, and around the world,” he said.

“Tactically, in any kind of military conflict you always have to do that. If you have forces 100 yards from your camp you have to address that before you talk about a large tactical operation miles away. You’ve got to make sure your own camp is secure first. That may be the first realization that President Trump needs to come to, that it’s not just ‘over there.’ It’s a difficult tactical approach, it’s cryptic, it’s a chameleon, but it’s there, right in our own back yard.”

