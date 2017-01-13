The best president Putin could buy

There’s no doubt about it. Even Donald Trump now admits it. The Russian government, under direct orders from Vladimir Putin, interfered in the 2016 presidential election in order to help Donald Trump win – and succeeded in their goal.

Read that paragraph again. This is nothing short of an act of war. And the only thing more shocking than the fact that Russia did, indeed, hack our election is the reaction of President-elect Donald Trump, whose response to the most serious case of cyberwarfare in our history is a blase “So what?”

For weeks, Trump simply denied Russia’s role in the hacking of the DNC and Clinton campaign. We don’t know it was Russia, he insisted. It could have been China. Or just “some guy in New Jersey.” But whoever did it, said Trump, it was nothing but a “political witch hunt,” hatched by Democrats in order to undermine the legitimacy of his victory on Nov. 8.

That argument collapsed when intelligence officials briefed President Obama and the president-elect on the findings of their investigation, where all 17 intelligence agencies concluded unanimously: “We assess Russian Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency.”

According to our intelligence chiefs, Russia was not just interested in hurting Clinton’s chances. They continued: “We further assess Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.”

At which point, Trump changed his tune. In his wild news conference on Jan. 11, Trump finally admitted that, yes, Russia was probably the guilty hacker, but still insisted the intelligence report showed Russia’s actions had no impact on the outcome of the election. And besides, he argued, Russia wasn’t the only cybersecurity threat. China stole the identity of 22 million Americans and nobody made a big stink about that.

He’s wrong on both counts. Yes, the report finds that Russian actors “were not involved in vote tallying.” In other words, they didn’t touch voting machines. But intelligence officials assert they didn’t even attempt to determine “the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election” – because it wasn’t their job.

In other words, the report does NOT say Russian hacking had no impact on the election. It clearly had some impact. Was it enough to swing the election to Donald Trump? We don’t know, and may never know. We do know members of the Russian Duma applauded Trump’s election.

On China, Trump’s wrong again. In 2015, the theft of personal data on at least 22.1 million federal employees by Chinese government operatives was condemned by the Obama administration and made front-page news. A Google search of “China hacking OPM” reveals 273,000 stories. There’s also a big difference between stealing personal IDs and attempting to steal a presidential election.

But Trump’s principal line of attack is against the intelligence agencies that conducted the investigation. He has accused all 17 of them of being part of a political conspiracy to elect Hillary Clinton and compared them to Nazi Germany. One wonders whether anyone dared suggest to Trump that calling the CIA and FBI “Nazis” might not be the best way to start his time in the White House, when he’s going to have to rely on them for information to keep this country secure.

As if that’s not bad enough, then came the bombshell supplemental intelligence report that Russia’s been courting Trump with lucrative real estate deals for at least five years — and may have enough evidence of his sexual hijinks with Moscow prostitutes to blackmail him. That dossier report has not yet been verified, but the very fact that intelligence agencies deemed it credible enough to brief the president, president-elect and intelligence leaders of Congress on it is significant, and scary, in itself.

And what’s Trump’s response? “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability,” he told reporters on Jan. 11. It was an unfortunate choice of words, because anybody who reads John le Carre knows that in spydom, an “asset” is an intelligence source or foreign agent.

To sum up, we have a man who’s repeatedly praised Vladimir Putin and, according to the united conclusions of our intelligence agencies, whom Putin helped elect and on whom Putin might have blackmail material, about to be sworn in as president of the United States.

Somebody remind me: Why are we even going forward with this inauguration?