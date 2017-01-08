'The Harbinger Man' – $4.95 today only!

There are few books that alter the course of a nation. Rabbi Jonathan Cahn’s “The Harbinger” is such a book. It burst onto the New York Times best-seller list in early 2012 and stayed there for more than 100 weeks. Then Cahn did it again with “The Mystery of the Shemitah,” an instant bestseller in 2015.

Something profound was happening. Was it possible …

that Americans were truly hungry for God’s Word?

that they were scared for America’s future?

that Rabbi Cahn was indeed a messenger for God’s prophetic warnings?

that America’s downward spiral could still be reversed?

All of this came to the forefront for pastors, politicians, and a public growing anxious because of Cahn’s prophetic books.

But what of the author himself? What do we really know about him?

What is the life story of Jonathan Cahn, known as “The Harbinger Man” and a Messianic Rabbi? How did Cahn rise from relative obscurity to worldwide prominence and acclaim? Raised a Reform Jew, and hardened as an atheist, why did Cahn beg God to reveal Himself by laying Cahn near death’s door? Was it Cahn’s wake-up call to surrender to Christ? But why? For what purposes?

Now, for the first time ever in the biographical documentary, “The Harbinger Man: The Jonathan Cahn Story,” Rabbi Cahn reveals (in his own words) his journey from being God’s enemy to becoming a close confidante. And today only, WND readers can get their own copy of “The Harbinger Man” movie for only $4.95 – a tremendous $15 discount off the normal $19.95 price!

“Before God judges a nation, He sends warnings,” Cahn has said. “But America, like Israel, has not responded with repentance, but with defiance.”

While an impending judgment hangs over America, Cahn leaves room for hope. He cites 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Will there be judgment or revival? Is this the final warning? Find out in “The Harbinger Man: The Jonathan Cahn Story.”

See the “Harbinger Man” trailer:

Save $15, get ‘The Harbinger Man’ for only $4.95!

That’s right. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Right now, you can save a huge $15 off the cover price of “The Harbinger Man.”

Until tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific, you can get your copy for only $4.95 by taking advantage of this special offer, exclusively from WND.

But wait – it gets better. There’s another part to this deal. When you order “The Harbinger Man” for just $4.95, we will also send you, FREE, three sizzling issues of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly magazine, Whistleblower.

Many readers consider Whistleblower to be simply the world’s best newsmagazine. Each issue focuses like a powerful laser on a single topic – from how to survive financial meltdown to understanding the secret agendas of America’s establishment elite – explored thoroughly, and with facts and insight such as you’ve never seen anywhere else. Recent issues include “KILLING JIHAD: Defeating the existential threat Obama says doesn’t exist”; “DEMOCRATS UNMASKED: A once-great political party has morphed into madness”; “AMERICA’S NURSE RATCHED: How President Hillary would turn the U.S. into an insane asylum”; “TRANS-MANIA: The left’s latest – and strangest – war on reality and normality”; and “PERSECUTION RISING: The growing abuse, imprisonment, torture and murder of Christians worldwide.”

So, for $4.95 you get a copy of “The Harbinger Man: The Jonathan Cahn Story,” plus you get three sample issues of Whistleblower – in hopes, of course, that you will do what most people do, which is to become a long-term Whistleblower subscriber.

(Note: This offer does not apply to current Whistleblower subscribers or those living outside the U.S. However, if you are already a Whistleblower subscriber, or if you want to subscribe now, we have an outstanding offer for you to check out!)

Important: For this very special $4.95 offer, you will receive “The Harbinger Man” as well as three free issues of Whistleblower magazine. Also included with your free issues will be a renewal notice for a one-year Whistleblower subscription. If you wish to renew, do nothing, and your credit or debit card will be charged the low annual renewal rate of just $39.95. (There’s no risk, because at any time you can cancel your subscription for a full refund on the unused portion.) If you don’t want to renew, simply cancel by calling 1-800-4WNDCOM (800-496-3266) or by emailing canceltrial@wnd.com before the charge date printed on the renewal card you’ll receive. Either way, the book and the 3 free issues are yours to keep. (Only one copy of “The Harbinger Man” at this price per household. Offer good only in the U.S.)

Please note: If you like your three free Whistleblower issues and renew, when your Whistleblower subscription eventually expires, you’ll receive another renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically at the low prevailing rate by charging your credit or debit card. As always, there’s never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

Order your copy of “The Harbinger Man: The Jonathan Cahn Story” for only $4.95. Special offer ends tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific.

If you prefer to order by phone rather than online, call our toll-free customer-service line at 1-800-4WND-COM (1-800-496-3266) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

Note: If you choose not to participate in this special promotional offer, you may order “The Harbinger Man: The Jonathan Cahn Story” here.