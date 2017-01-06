The key to surviving Donald Trump

As they say, “out of the mouths of babes oft times come gems.” The last night of my holiday vacation, my 6-year-old grandson, Django, popped the question almost everybody in the country is asking themselves today.

“Granddad,” he said, “my teacher wanted me to ask you a question: How are we going to survive Donald Trump?”

“There’s only one way,” I told him. “We’re going to fight back! And we’re going to stop Donald Trump from doing bad things.”

Fight back! That must be the battle cry of every Democrat, and every level-headed person, on every front: members of Congress, governors and state legislators, the Democratic Party, political activists and organizations, and all Americans who fear the Trump agenda.

And, make no mistake about it: The threat is real, from both Donald Trump himself and Republicans in Congress. Together, they’ve carved out an agenda to undo most of the progress made over the last 50 years. Everything we believe in is on the chopping block: voting rights, women’s rights, environmental protection, financial regulations, immigration reform, public schools, Planned Parenthood, workers’ rights, climate change, health care, nuclear arms reduction and more. They’re out to destroy it all.

Fight back! Which means: No honeymoon for Donald Trump. No compromise with congressional Republicans. No meeting them halfway or trying to make deals. After all, from day one, Republicans opposed every proposal a new President Obama put forth. A new President Trump deserves the same treatment.

Democrats in Congress must take advantage of every tool at their disposal to slow down or thwart Trump’s agenda. Let’s hope they’ve learned something from Republicans, starting with the fact that there’s no hurry to confirm nominees or pass legislation. Take their time. Delay, delay, delay!

Same with the filibuster. Don’t hesitate to use it as irresponsibly as Republicans did: not just to kill legislation, but to prevent legislation from even being brought up for debate on the floor. What goes around comes around. Meanwhile, Democrats must also create a loud message megaphone to inform the American people of just how badly every Republican rollback of existing laws and programs, starting with Obamacare, will impact their daily lives.

Despite their best efforts, however, as long as Republicans control the House, Senate and White House, there’s little congressional Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. For the next four years, most of the Trump resistance is going to have to come not from Washington, but from the states. Not at the national level, but at the local level. It’s a throwback to the ’60s, when activists proclaimed “democracy is in the streets” and forced an end to the Vietnam War.

Governors and state legislators will be the front line, stepping up to block GOP efforts to roll back Medicare, Medicaid, clean air standards and progress against global warming. California’s already taken the lead, hiring former Attorney General Eric Holder to lead the fight against harmful Trump initiatives. And Gov. Jerry Brown has declared that if climate change denier Donald Trump shuts down NASA’s satellite-monitoring weather systems over the USA, “California will launch its own d–n satellites.”

State legislators in five states so far – Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, California and Maine – are taking a different approach: sponsoring legislation to block from their state’s 2020 presidential ballot any candidate who does not release his tax returns. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has introduced a federal bill in the Senate. The New York bill has been appropriately labeled the Tax Returns Uniformly Made Public, or “TRUMP” Act.

The media, of course, have their role in holding Trump’s feet to the fire, investigating and reporting on the true impact of his policies and exposing his lies. But, in the end, it’s the American people who will have to fight back the hardest. Again, that’s already started.

This week, clumsy Republican efforts to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics were stopped overnight, not just by a tweet from the president-elect, but because of thousands of outraged phone calls to Capitol Hill. Yes, Congress does respond to public pressure.

And on Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration, more than 200,000 concerned citizens will rally near the U.S. Capitol for the Women’s March on Washington, which started as nothing but one woman’s Facebook post to a few friends. That will be the first of many such protests.

So, yes, Django, we will survive Donald Trump. Because we’re going to fight back. All of us.