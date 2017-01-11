The U.N. vs. Israel's Sanhedrin

Many pundits and political leaders have repudiated the United Nations Security Council resolution denying Israel has any claims to Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem or any other lands captured in the 1967 war – 50 years ago this June.

But perhaps the best scolding I’ve seen the U.N. body get came from Israel’s nascent Sanhedrin, a group of judges attempting to reconstruct a Jewish ruling authority not existing in Jerusalem for more nearly 2,000 years.

About Resolution 2334, passed unanimously with an abstention from Barack Obama’s administration, which conspired in crafting it, bringing it to a vote and defending it after passage, the Sanhedrin had this to say, with which I entirely concur: “All the land of Israel belongs exclusively to the Nation of Israel, and not to an invented nation with no legal or historic claim to the land. Pursuing this baseless claim weakens those who support it and strengthens the violence and evil that is growing in the world.”

The Sanhedrin pointed out the recent pattern of heightened anti-Israel aggression emanating from the U.N., citing, in its letter, an absurd UNESCO resolution passed in October that denied any connection between the Jewish people and Jerusalem, in particular, the Temple Mount, seen widely as the holiest site in Judaism.

“Jerusalem, Mount Moriah, and the Temple itself are the central themes in our holy Torah,” the group asserted.

The Sanhedrin even cited Bible prophecies in pointing out the dire consequences of trying to separate the Jews from their capital, which is seen as a future event following the predicted regathering of Israel following Jerusalem’s destruction in A.D. 70.

“And in that day will I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.” (Zechariah 12:3)

“In that day will I make the governors of Judah like an hearth of fire among the wood, and like a torch of fire in a sheaf; and they shall devour all the people round about, on the right hand and on the left: and Jerusalem shall be inhabited again in her own place, even in Jerusalem.” (Zechariah 12:6)

The Sanhedrin letter had this to say about those prophecies: “In continuing this absurd process, you have denied the prophecies that are the foundation and cornerstone of your own religious beliefs, showing your ingratitude to God and the Jewish People. This will surely bring about your demise and ruin as is written in Zechariah.”

The group had even harsher words for the architect of the U.N. resolution, the one who didn’t have the courage to cast an affirmative vote for it at the Security Council, and his nuclear pact with Iran signed last year.

“As a result of the covenant Obama signed with Evil,” the Sanhedrin wrote, “the Middle East and other regions have become engulfed in war, causing the deaths of over 1 million people to date. Obama is going to great effort to leave behind scorched earth. His destructive influence is felt around the world and is bringing about the condition known as the War of Gog and Magog,” a war seen by many Christians and Jews alike as the final war, or Armageddon.

A spokesman for the Sanhedrin, Rabbi Hillel Weiss, added later in an interview: “Rather than cope with terrorism or the humanitarian crises, the U.N. reacted by focusing its strongest efforts against Israel. Despite his claims to be fighting terrorism, by strengthening Iran, the biggest sponsor of global terrorism, President Obama has made terrorism a global reality.”

The Sanhedrin noted that the actions by Obama and the U.N. were foretold by the Prophet Obadiah: “The vision of Obadiah. Thus saith the Lord God concerning Edom; We have heard a rumour from the Lord, and an ambassador is sent among the heathen, Arise ye, and let us rise up against her in battle. Behold, I have made thee small among the heathen: thou art greatly despised. The pride of thine heart hath deceived thee, thou that dwellest in the clefts of the rock, whose habitation is high; that saith in his heart, Who shall bring me down to the ground? Though thou exalt thyself as the eagle, and though thou set thy nest among the stars, thence will I bring thee down, saith the Lord.” (Obadiah 1:1-4)

Here I am, an Arab-American Christian, in total agreement with Israel’s Sanhedrin, which not only sees this issue the way clear-thinking people on earth do, but understand the way it is viewed by the Creator-God, who sees the beginning from the end and the end from the beginning.

