This day in WND history: Amanpour nailed on Iraq 'disaster'

The Amanpour ‘disaster’

Jan. 31, 2006: WND documented how Christiane Amanpour, the chief international correspondent for CNN, injected her personal opinion about the Iraq war into the public domain, twice calling it a “disaster” on national television, saying the situation “just gets worse and worse.”

During an appearance on the network’s “Larry King Live” program, Amanpour stated, “Most of the Iraqi people are now losing hope that the promised reconstruction is going to happen and that the quality of their lives is going to increase. This is a big drama because hope is the only thing they have in the middle of this spiraling security disaster. And by any indication whether you take the number of journalists killed or wounded, whether you take the number of American soldiers killed or wounded, whether you take the number of Iraqi soldiers killed and wounded, contractors, people working there, it just gets worse and worse.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!