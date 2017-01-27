This day in WND history: Atheist's case against Jesus Christ

Atheist’s case against Jesus Christ

Jan. 27, 2006: In a case with ominous implications, an Italian judge heard arguments on whether or not a parish priest in that nation should stand trial for claiming Jesus of Nazareth actually existed.

Atheist Luigi Cascioli, who alleges Jesus never existed in his book, “The Fable of Christ,” had brought charges against Rev. Enrico Righi for allegedly deceiving people into thinking Jesus was an actual historical figure.

“The point is not to establish whether Jesus existed or not, but if there is a question of possible fraud,” said Cascioli’s attorney, Mauro Fonzo, to reporters, according to the Associated Press.

Specifically, Cascioli said Righi has broken two Italian laws: the “abuse of popular belief” – which amounts to intentionally deceiving someone – and “impersonation” – meaning one gains by giving a false name to someone.

Ultimately, Cascioli not only failed to establish a precedent that could have chilled practice of the Christian faith in the European Union, he failed to bring his case because the court refused to hear his case. Indeed, Cascioli was fined $1,900 by an appeals court in Rome for bringing a fraudulent suit – a decision the 73-year-old atheist called “an abuse of authority against every right of intellectual expression and liberty. I refuse to pay.”

