This day in WND history: Ben & Jerry's co-founder begged for 9/11 attacks?

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder begged for 9/11 attacks?

Jan. 30, 2003: WND broke the astonishing, exclusive story of how exactly one week before the U.S. was attacked by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001, Ben Cohen, the co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream kingdom, was begging for a real enemy of the U.S. to show up.

Cohen posted an “enemy wanted” ad on Sept. 4, 2001, hoping that a worthy adversary would soon make itself known to justify President Bush’s defense budget.

The ad read in part:

ENEMY WANTED. Serious enemy needed to justify Pentagon budget increase. Defense contractors desperate. Interested enemies send letter and photo or video (threatening, OK) to Enemy Search Committee, Priorities Campaign, 1350 Broadway, NY, NY, 10018. … If you’ve got any killer ideas, please let me know.

