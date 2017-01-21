This day in WND history: Bin Laden hailed as 'Pancho Villa of Islam'

Radical Hispanic group hails Osama bin Laden as ‘Pancho Villa of Islam’

Jan. 21, 2006: WND reported that a radical Hispanic group that claimed the southwestern United States belongs to Mexico was hailing elusive al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden as the “Pancho Villa of Islam.”

Villa was unsuccessfully pursued for 11 months by Gen. John J. Pershing after the Mexican and his troops raided a small New Mexico border town in 1916.

“Like Pancho Villa, it looks like Osama bin Laden has outsmarted the U.S. military generals,” Ernesto Cienfuegos wrote for the website, “The Voice of Aztlan.”

“Both are revered by the common people of each respective community,” he said. “Both are seen as Robin Hoods by the poor and oppressed. Both were construction contractors at one time in their lives. Francisco Villa was a general contractor on the construction of the railroad through Chihuahua’s majestic Copper Canyon. Both Osama bin Laden and General Francisco Villa were indirectly fighting those whom they perceived to be lackeys of the United States.

“It certainly appears today, that Osama bin Laden is headed for the very same legendary and folk hero status in Islam.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!