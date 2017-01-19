This day in WND history: Bush cuts sentences of Ramos, Compean

President Bush cuts sentences of Ramos, Compean

Jan. 19, 2009: WND broke the news to the world when President George W. Bush commuted the sentences of Border Patrol Agents Ignacio Ramos and Jose Compean as one of the last acts of his presidency. WND led the investigation into the high-profile prosecutions and convictions of Ramos and Compean, who received 11- and 12-year sentences for slightly wounding a fleeing illegal-alien drug smuggler in 2005 with a gunshot while in pursuit and in the line of duty. A federal prosecutor gave the drug smuggler full immunity to testify against the agents.

WND’s in-depth coverage of the case began with the first report Aug. 7, 2006. And in the years leading up to President Bush’s commutation of the agents’ sentences in January 2009, WND published at least 228 news stories and 51 commentaries about the case.

Joseph Farah, editor and chief executive officer of WND, launched a petition and letter-writing campaign in late 2008 that refocused attention on the Ramos-Compean case in the last 30 days of Bush’s term. The petition collected more than 40,000 signatures by the time Bush commuted the agents’ sentences, and the letter campaign produced more than 3,000 FedEx letters to the White House.

In a letter sent to WND, Compean expressed his gratitude for the petition and letter campaign.

“Thank you again for everything you have done to help. Words are not enough to express how grateful my family and I are.”

Farah described the incarceration of the two men as nothing less than a human rights abuse – a miscarriage of justice perpetrated at the highest levels of our government.

Les Kinsolving, then WND’s correspondent at the White House, raised the issue of a pardon or commutation for the imprisoned agents at presidential news briefings, and eight times there was a “no comment” or an equivalent answer.

View the full story

Did FBI arrive in Oklahoma City before McVeigh?

Jan. 19, 2002: Despite denials that the agency had any prior knowledge of the OKC bombing, a receipt obtained by WND put the FBI’s top counterterrorism agent in an OKC hotel nearly nine hours before a truck bomb nearly leveled the Alfred P. Murrah Building.

The Embassy Suites Hotel receipt of Danny Coulson, then-director of the FBI’s Terrorist Task Force and founding commander of the bureau’s Hostage Rescue Team was dated April 19, 1995, with a check-in time of “00:20” – military time for 12:20 a.m. Coulson claims that he was in Texas the morning of the attack.

The existence of the receipt and subsequent questions it raises surrounding the FBI’s official denial of prior knowledge of the OKC bombing was first reported by J.D. Cash of the McCurtain (Oklahoma) Daily Gazette – a small-town paper that has been out in front of scores of OKC-related stories.

“Since the bombing, officials at the Department of Justice have repeatedly assured victims that the FBI had no prior knowledge of any plot to bomb the Murrah federal building,” the paper said. However, “evidence of Coulson’s clandestine trip fits squarely with a substantial body of details found in hundreds of pages of other official documents obtained [via Freedom of Information Act requests] by” the paper – “evidence revealing weeks of planning by an elite corps of drug and counterterrorism experts who were closely monitoring members of various far-right groups they considered religious extremists and threats to the safety and security of the nation.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!