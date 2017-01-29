CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF WND

This day in WND history: Hillary to go to Hollywood for PMS?

Check today's milestone in news site's path to greatness

Print Print
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Hillary to go to Hollywood for PMS?

Jan. 29, 2006: Could you imagine former Sen. Hillary Clinton as a star in a film about women’s premenstrual syndrome?

Hollywood’s Rosanna Arquette, who starred in “Pulp Fiction” and “Desperately Seeking Susan,” reportedly sought to have her play a part in a documentary about PMS.

“I’m so fascinated about this. I have so many friends who are hitting 40 and are flipping out,” said Arquette. “I think it hasn’t been talked about so I’ll be interviewing a bunch of people about it. I want to interview movie stars and rock stars, people on the street and then I want to interview Hillary Clinton.”

To WND’s knowledge, the former first lady has not taken part in such a project.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.
Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!

Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.