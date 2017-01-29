This day in WND history: Hillary to go to Hollywood for PMS?

Hillary to go to Hollywood for PMS?

Jan. 29, 2006: Could you imagine former Sen. Hillary Clinton as a star in a film about women’s premenstrual syndrome?

Hollywood’s Rosanna Arquette, who starred in “Pulp Fiction” and “Desperately Seeking Susan,” reportedly sought to have her play a part in a documentary about PMS.

“I’m so fascinated about this. I have so many friends who are hitting 40 and are flipping out,” said Arquette. “I think it hasn’t been talked about so I’ll be interviewing a bunch of people about it. I want to interview movie stars and rock stars, people on the street and then I want to interview Hillary Clinton.”

To WND’s knowledge, the former first lady has not taken part in such a project.

