Buyer beware of Consumer Reports

Jan. 10, 2005: WND exposed how Consumer Reports, the respected magazine that has advised Americans on everything from new car purchases to which electric can opener to buy, published a list of birth-control options that includes abortion, complete with a section describing how the procedure gets rid of a pregnant mother’s “uterine contents.”

Just two days later, WND revealed a possible reason for the coverage: The president and CEO of the nonprofit once led a state branch of Planned Parenthood.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!