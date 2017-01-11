This day in WND History: Jan. 11

Enron execs turn Clinton trade trip into $3 billion deal

Jan. 11, 2002: While Democrat leaders were attempting to link Enron to the Bush administration, WorldNetDaily reported an earlier $100,000 donation from the controversial energy company to the Democratic National Committee and Clinton’s re-election effort that came after a Commerce Department junket that Enron executive Ken Lay turned into a $3 billion deal.

Lay accompanied late Commerce Secretary Ron Brown on the weeklong January 1995 trip, receiving assistance from Mack McLarty, then-White House counselor, and President Clinton himself.

Just days before India gave it’s final OK, Enron sent a check for $100,000 for the re-election offer – less than 20 percent of what the company would give in total.

