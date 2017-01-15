This day in WND History, Jan. 15: O'Reilly's column hottest in America

Factor this! O’Reilly’s column hottest in America

Jan. 15, 2002: Bill O’Reilly’s weekly syndicated WND column was the biggest seller in the business in 2001, reported Creators Syndicate President Rick Newcombe.

The O’Reilly column, owned in part by WND, was published by more than 100 newspapers, including those in major markets such as New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Orange County, Calif., Miami, Atlanta, Cleveland, Albany and New Haven.

“This launch, just over a year old, has to be one of the most successful in the history of newspaper syndication,” said Newcombe. “And there’s no question it is the most successful column in the nation over the last 12 months.”

WND launched the O’Reilly column, “The No Spin Zone,” in 2000. Very quickly, it was picked up for syndication by Creators in 2001 – only the second time in history a column was moved into newspaper syndication after appearing in only one Internet venue. The first was WND’s column by David Limbaugh.

“The O’Reilly Factor,” his Fox News Channel show, has since become the No. 1 cable news program in the country.

