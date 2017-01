Ilana Mercer joins WND

Jan. 16, 2002: Ilana Mercer became a weekly columnist – leading eventually to her pick as a nationally syndicated columnist – the fourth to emerge from the pages of WND.

Mercer described herself as “a wandering Jew” who has lived in Israel, South Africa, Canada and, now, the United States. The daughter of a rabbi, Ilana initially found herself on the left side of the political spectrum, but moved to become a libertarian.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!