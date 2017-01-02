This day in WND History: Jan. 2

Interviewing terrorist live on radio

Jan. 2, 2006: WND former Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein and ABC Radio’s John Batchelor made history when they interviewed live on national radio the terrorist leader of the notorious 2002 siege of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade’s Jihad Jaara had given an exclusive interview to WND the previous day, discussing the siege in which members of his group and other terror organizations holed up inside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem while fleeing a massive Israeli anti-terror operation.

One of Christianity’s most sacred sites, the church is believed to be the birthplace of Jesus. Israel surrounded the church area but refused to storm the structure. Gunmen inside included wanted senior Hamas, Tzanim and Brigades terrorists reportedly involved in suicide bombings and shooting attacks. Over 200 nuns and priests were trapped in the Church after Israeli hostage negotiators failed to secure their release.

The siege ended after 39 days, when mediators agreed 13 senior terrorists would be deported to European countries, 26 would be transported to the Gaza Strip, and the remaining gunmen would be freed.

