This day in WND History: Jan. 4

Miner miracle turns to tragedy

Jan. 4, 2006: WND led the national news media with its round-the-clock coverage of trapped miners in West Virginia, as the story shifted from one of rejoicing to horror.

What was proclaimed across America as a miracle in Tallmansville, West Virginia, with the announcement of 12 trapped miners found alive turned to shock and disgust with new information indicating that 12 miners had actually died, with just one man surviving the 41-hour ordeal.

“The initial report from the rescue team to the command center indicated multiple survivors,” said Ben Hatfield, president International Coal Group. “That information spread like wildfire, because it had come from the command center. It quickly got out of control.”

“We were devastated,” Hatfield added. “It’s beyond belief. Welcome to the worst day of my life.”

“Everybody is stunned and sickened to their stomach. We feel like we’ve been lied to,” one relative at the scene, Sam Lance, said. “I thought I was going to pass out. This is probably the most horrible thing that has happened to me in my lifetime.”

“How could this be broadcast all over the country?” asked another. “To rip someone’s heart out. It’s awful.”

While print newspapers screamed headlines that morning saying the miners were all alive, WND readers were kept aware through the night of the tragic end to the story.

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!