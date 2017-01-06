This day in WND History: Jan. 6

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF WND
Jane Fonda gets that ol’ time religion
Jan. 6, 2000: WND first reported actress Jane Fonda’s conversion to Christianity, a story subsequently picked up with attribution by virtually the rest of the establishment media, including Associated Press. The separation between media mogul Ted Turner – who once called Christianity a religion for losers – and Fonda, was prompted in part by her stunning embrace of “born-again” evangelical Christianity, sources close to the couple told WorldNetDaily.
Nearly five years later, Fonda told New York Post columnist Liz Smith that she regards the Bible as a metaphor, reads extra-biblical gospels, is still searching for a church and considers herself a “feminist Christian,” distinguished from fundamentalists.
