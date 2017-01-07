This day in WND History: Jan. 7

‘Savage Nation’ hits No. 1 on Amazon

Jan. 7, 2003: “The Savage Nation,” talk-radio maverick Michael Savage’s story of one man’s love affair with the United States – and the second book released by WND Books – hit No. 1 on Amazon on this day.

“I would do anything to protect the freedoms I enjoy: Freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom of assembly and freedom from fear,” said Savage.

“I couldn’t stop this book from being a best seller if I tried,” said Joseph Farah, co-founder of WND Books.

