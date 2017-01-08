This day in WND History: Jan. 8

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF WND

Bill Clinton and Commerce Secretary Ron Brown

Revealed: Gun lost on fatal Ron Brown flight

Jan. 8, 2001: A handgun carried by a bodyguard assigned to protect the late Commerce Secretary Ron Brown “was lost and not recovered” from the wreckage of his plane, which crashed in Croatia in 1996, revealed a secret Commerce Department report, a copy of which was obtained by WND.

The internal security report was completed in March 1999 — 15 months after an Air Force forensic pathologist disclosed that an unusual wound at the top of Brown’s head could have been a bullet hole.

Jesse Jackson and other black leaders at the time called for an autopsy to find out if the hole was caused by a bullet.

