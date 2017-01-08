This day in WND History: Jan. 9

Minute Maid: Popeye not ‘gay’ in O.J. ad

Jan. 9, 2002: The makers of Minute Maid orange juice strongly denied suggestions its TV ad campaign featuring Popeye the sailorman promoted a homosexual agenda.

“There’s nothing hidden in our intent,” company spokesman Dan Schafer told WND. “There’s no hidden message to it.”

The issue gained worldwide attention after a report in the Daily Star of London featured the headline: “Oh Buoy! Popeye’s gone gay!”

“Beefy Bluto squeals with joy as he pushes muscle-bound Popeye back and forth on a swing in a children’s playground,” the report said. “Then the two tough guys lark about on a see-saw before heading off to the beach. Their new-found affection for each other is sealed when they get the words ‘Buddies For Life’ tattooed on their bulging arms.”

