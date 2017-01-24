This day in WND history: 'Martial law' declared in NYC

‘Martial law’ declared in New York City

Jan. 24: 2016: It’s the nagging fear many have about our government: What would happen if martial law was declared? New York City found out, at least temporarily.

As WND reported, 11 states as well as Washington, D.C., declared states of emergency in the wake of the massive record-breaking snowstorm that blanketed the East. But New York City went a step further. Go. Andrew Cuomo imposed emergency measures that seemed to many to be like “martial law” in New York City by ordering all people to stay inside under police enforcement. He issued an absolute travel ban for anything that was not an emergency vehicle.

The New York Police Department put out a blunt announcement on Saturday: “After 2:30 p.m. and you’re on the road, we will arrest you.”

As if that weren’t direct enough, the NYPD reiterated, “”Stay off the road. We don’t want to have to arrest you.”

NYPD reported 25 summonses were issued during the travel ban, and one arrest for driving while intoxicated.

The monster snowstorm claimed at least 19 lives across the East. While there were widespread totals of 24 to 36 inches, a few localized locations topped that. A National Weather Service spotter reported 42 inches of snow near Glengary, West Virginia.

Due to heavy bands of snow across portions of the mid-Atlantic, snow fell at rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Snow crews were unable to keep ahead of the storm, which led to some vehicles being trapped on the roads for more than 24 hours.

WND cartoons have America rolling

Jan. 24, 2001: David “Gypsy” Smith, the multi-talented writer, animator, musician, voice talent, producer and director behind WorldNetDaily cartoons, produced his first CD, “Exit Stage 2000,” which went on sale in Shop.WND.com.

The cartoons were a smash hit with WND readers as well as TV networks such as NBC, MSNBC and Fox News, which aired the hilarious animated version of WND editor Joseph Farah reporting on the Butterfly Ballot fiasco during the 2000 election mess.

Other favorites included on the CD collection include Janet “Mary Poppins” Reno, the “Palm Beach Shuffle” and “Hannity & Butthead.”

