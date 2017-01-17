This day in WND history: 'Mayor Chocolate Nagin'

‘Mayor Chocolate Nagin’

Jan. 17, 2006: In the wake of comments by New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin that he wanted his city to be a “chocolate” city, he became humorously dubbed, “Mayor Chocolate Nagin, America’s flavorite racist.”

“We ask black people … It’s time for us to come together. It’s time for us to rebuild New Orleans – the one that should be a chocolate New Orleans,” the mayor said. “This city will be chocolate at the end of the day.”

WND executive news editor Joe Kovacs asked, “What if the mayor of Miami, for instance, suggested his city become more vanilla? …

“How about the novel concept of having the city filled with Americans, no matter what color or flavor they are? They could be chocolate, vanilla, coffee, salsa, teriyaki or tutti-fruity for that matter.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!