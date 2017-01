The most popular website in the world

Jan. 22, 2001: For the week of Jan. 15-22, 2001, WND was again voted the most popular website in the world on Global100.com.

WND ranked ahead of online giants including Napster, Google, FoxNews.com and Yahoo.

WND held the No. 1 spot for an unprecedented 94 weeks before Global100 suspended its operation in June 2001.

