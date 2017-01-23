This day in WND history: NBC closes 'The Book of Daniel'

NBC closes ‘The Book of Daniel’

Jan. 23, 2006: NBC’s “The Book of Daniel” may have launched to great controversy and hoopla.

But WND broke the story how the show ended with a whimper – pulled unceremoniously from NBC’s Friday night schedule with no more of an announcement than an entry on an NBC blog by creator Jack Kenny.

As WND initially reported, “The Book of Daniel,” written by a homosexual, was promoted as the only show on television in which Jesus appeared as a recurring character and the only network prime-time drama series with a regular male “gay” character, a 23-year-old Republican son. The main character, Daniel Webster, was a troubled, pill-popping Episcopal priest.

