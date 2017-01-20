This day in WND history: Penn & Teller ridicule Christ's crucifixion

Penn & Teller ridicule Christ’s crucifixion

Jan. 20: 2003: The magic-comedy team of Penn & Teller caused a number of people attending a Las Vegas roast of a fellow magician to head for the doors.

Their skit, parodying the crucifixion of Jesus, included Teller, dressed as Christ on a full-size cross, and a midget dressed as an angel, who “performed a simulated sex act on the near-naked Teller.” Penn, in a Roman gladiator costume, unveiled the scene by pulling away a “Shroud of Turin” that covered the cross.

According to Rick Neiswonger, a longtime magician and marketing executive, “the majority” of the 400 who attended the roast were offended.

“They (organizers) warned everybody that something offensive was going to happen, but my God, where do you draw the line? … This was beyond bad taste,” Neiswonger said.

