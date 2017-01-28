This day in WND history: Saddam's secret weapons exports revealed

Student punished for refusing to cite Islamic profession of faith

Jan. 28, 2016: A Maryland high school punished a student for refusing to profess faith in Islam, gave her failing grades for a series of assignments that violated her Christian beliefs then threatened her father with arrest for complaining, a federal lawsuit charged.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court against the Charles County Public Schools in La Plata, Maryland, its board of education, Principal Evelyn Arnold and Vice Principal Shannon Morris by the Thomas More Law Center. A spokeswoman for the district told WND that officials were aware of the issue but said Arnold and Morris would not be commenting.

Plaintiffs were Marine Corps veteran John Kevin Wood and his wife, Melissa, who “refuse[d] to allow their teenage daughter to be subjected to Islamic indoctrination and propaganda in her high school world history class.”

The lawsuit charged that the defendants’ “curriculum, practices, policies, actions, procedures, and customs promote the Islamic faith by requiring students to profess the five pillars if Islam.”

The students, the complaint says, were required to “write out and confess the shahada, the Islamic profession of faith.” The shahada states, “There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah.”

The lawsuit charged that school officials concealed the curriculum by using two separate history textbooks, one of which contained the Islamic teachings and which students were required to leave at school. The other, which did not contain the teachings, was allowed to be taken home, the complaint explains. The school also excised the Islamic teachings from the course syllabus.

Inside headquarters of ‘Obama army’ opposing Israel’s Netanyahu

Jan. 28, 2015: WND went inside the Tel Aviv campaign headquarters of V15, short for Victory 2015, a group that hired a consulting firm whose leadership was comprised mostly of former top staffers for President Obama’s 2012 election campaign. V15 aimed to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from winning re-election.

“We want to bring a change in the political sphere so that the center and left parties will form the next coalition. That is our goal,” V15 Founder Nimrod Dweck told WND.

Dweck’s candid statement about working to form a center-left coalition, meaning a ruling coalition in opposition to Netanyahu’s right-leaning Likud Party, stood in contrast with attempts by V15 to paint itself as nonpartisan. Asked directly whether his group’s intention was to topple Netanyahu, Dweck replied, “Our goal is to do change.”

Dweck said V15 aimed to mobilize voters who are “more likely to support our cause,” including by getting left-leaning young residents of central Israel to sign pledge cards to vote for “change” in the upcoming election. “We’re calling homes, going door-to-door in central Israel in places we marked as potential voters of the center-left,” he said.

V15 hired 270 Strategies, a consulting firm whose senior leadership was comprised mostly of former Obama staffers. 270 Strategies’ team of 45 staffers included 16 members who worked directly for Obama’s campaigns. Most of the former Obama staffers hold the senior posts at the firm. Others worked for the Democratic Party, the Democratic National Committee or grassroots groups involved in progressive efforts, including a group to enroll Americans in Obamacare.

Saddam’s secret weapons exports revealed

Jan. 28, 2001: Roving foreign correspondent Anthony LoBaido reported from Copenhagen for the first time that the U.S. government was holding secret talks with Libya to get the country out of the business of weapons of mass destruction and reported that Saddam Hussein had shipped chemical weapons there.

Hassan Abdul Salaam, an Iraqi-Kurdish doctor, provided detailed information to WND on Saddam Hussein’s biological and chemical weapons programs and the Iraqi dictator’s role as a supplier of WMD to Islamists in Sudan where they were used against Christians.

“I know I can’t undo what I’ve done, except to tell the intelligence agencies and the media what Saddam is up to,” Salaam explained. “Even if the Iraqi assassins hunt me down and kill me off like Hussein Kamal [another Iraqi defector who exposed Saddam’s weapon’s programs to the CIA and Mossad station chiefs in Amman, Jordan], I will have fulfilled my duty before both Allah and mankind.”

