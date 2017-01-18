This day in WND history: Security breach in Clinton White House

Security breach in Clinton White House revealed

Jan. 18, 2001: WND uncovered a security breach in Clinton’s West Wing that exposed secret data to potential Internet hackers and foreign spies in 1998.

A national security adviser copied classified files onto a disk from an NSC computer in a secure area of the West Wing, then uploaded them onto a computer connected to an unsecured network in her Old Executive Office Building office.

While the woman’s computer was confiscated and her building security pass was taken, the Clinton appointee, was allowed to return to her job after going out on extended leave.

“She was supposed to be fired and wasn’t,” said a White House employee close to the investigation. “She went on maternity leave. Now she’s back working at NSC.”

National security experts said the White House security violation fit a pattern of sloppy handling of U.S. secrets throughout the government during the past eight years.

“But this latest breach lays the problem right at the West Wing and at Berger’s door,” said William C. Triplett, a former Reagan White House official, who noted that Berger was a lobbyist for China before joining the NSC.

Berger’s door. In 2001, we didn’t know how right he was.

