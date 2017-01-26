This day in WND history: Website expands, becomes best-selling book publisher

Christians go full force at ‘gates of hell’

Jan. 26, 2014: Men, mostly, like comfort.

A sofa, a good football game and some snacks.

A heated driver’s seat in the car is great.

Wood stoves are fine as long as the firewood is split when it’s delivered.

Men are why malls have benches.

So what’s with this announcement from the Promise Keepers men’s ministry in Denver talking about storming the gates of hell? But that’s exactly what happened in September 2014.

View the full story

WND announces formation of WND Books division

Jan. 26, 2000: Hot on the heels of being rated in the top nine news sources on the Internet, WND announced the opening of its new book publishing division, WorldNetDaily Publishing. The new venture was created to edit and publish books primarily written by the popular Netpaper’s writers, commentators and editors – while leaving the door open to other manuscripts as well.

These are just some of the familiar titles published by WND Books over the past seven years: David Kupelian’s “The Marketing of Evil,” Michael Savage’s “The Savage Nation,” Tom Tancredo’s “In Mortal Danger,” Diana Lynn’s “Terri’s Story,” Jayna Davis’ “The Third Terrorist” and many others.

“We believe there is a void in the traditional book publishing marketplace, just as surely as we recognize there was one in the news business prior to the arrival of WorldNetDaily,” said WND’s founder and editor Joseph Farah. “We plan to fill that void as proven content providers – and make a profit doing it.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!