This day in WND history: WND goes global with Jerusalem bureau

WND goes global, announces Jerusalem bureau

Jan. 25, 2005: Furthering its charge of bringing the most hard-hitting, fiercely independent news to readers from around the globe, WND announced the opening of its news bureau in Jerusalem to report from the Middle East.

Headed by Aaron Klein, WND’s presence in the Mideast was seen as an opportunity to shine light in some of the darkest corners of hatred and totalitarianism on the planet with exclusive articles on the “Israeli-Palestinian conflict” and regular in-demand interviews with news makers and Mideast leaders. Talk about “mission accomplished.”

For years, Klein was out front on most developments in the region with exclusive information from a wide variety of sources: settlers facing eviction from their homes, activists hoping for Jewish access to the Temple Mount, military experts, government insiders and the terror leaders themselves.

