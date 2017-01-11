Time's up for 'Clock Boy'

A district court judge in Texas has thrown out a defamation lawsuit filed by “Clock Boy” Ahmed Mohamed and his father, Mohamed Mohamed, after defendants argued it was just a “lawfare” attempt to silence anyone who criticizes the obvious links between terrorism and Islam.

The ruling came from District Judge Maricela Moore on Tuesday, just one day after a nearly three-hour hearing.

The motion to dismiss had been filed by lawyers with the American Freedom Law Center and local counsel Pete Rowe on behalf of the Center for Security Policy and Jim Hanson.

Also listed as defendants were the local Fox affiliate, Glenn Beck and Beck’s production company.

The plaintiffs had claimed, according to AFLC, that they were damaged by statements Hanson made on Beck’s program “about the connection between the ‘clock boy’ hoax bomb affair, the attendant media frenzy created in large part by his father Mohamed, civilization jihad, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, (‘CAIR’), The Muslim Brotherhood-Hamas front group in the United States that promotes civilization jihad.”

AFLC’s senior counsel, David Yerushalmi, had told the judge it was “a classic Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, or ‘SLAPP’ case and should be dismissed.”

Such cases are filed against individuals and groups that make statements about issues that have drawn the public’s attention. The objective is to silence them.

It’s also called “lawfare,” the use of American law by activists against their foes.

The younger plaintiff became known as “Clock Boy” for bringing a hoax clock bomb to his Irving, Texas, school in late 2015 and causing a scare. He was arrested and suspended, but then turned the incident around, gaining favors from the famous, including an invitation to the White House from President Obama.

According to the legal team, Judge Moore “pressed Mohamed’s lawyer, Fort Worth attorney Susan Hutchison, to provide any facts that would suggest that Hanson and the other defendants had said anything false or defamatory about Mohamed or his son during the television broadcasts.”

“After spending a painfully embarrassing 15 minutes flipping through reams of paper, Mohamed’s lawyer was unable to provide any such evidence.”

The judge took the matter under advisement at the Monday hearing then issued the ruling Tuesday.

Yerushalmi said the lawsuit filed by Mohamed Mohamed “is yet another example of Islamist lawfare, which is a component of the Muslim Brotherhood’s civilization jihad.”

“The Islamists employ the progressive mainstream media to label any public criticism of a Shariah-centric, jihad-driven Islam as ‘Islamophobic,’ and they add fear and financial ruin to the equation by utilizing the legal system to file SLAPP actions,” he said.

AFLC now is petitioning the court for its legal fees and will seek sanctions against both the plaintiff and his attorney.

Robert Muise, AFLC’s senior counsel and other co-founder with Yerushalmi, made clear AFLC “was formed in large measure to take on Islamists like CAIR who use and abuse the legal system with their cynical form of lawfare to undermine our constitutional liberties – notably free speech.”

“We have confronted these lawsuits across the country in federal and state courts and have defeated CAIR and its minions at every turn. When appropriate, we have won sanctions. This lawsuit will be no different.”

WND reported in December when AFLC asked for the dismissal.

The lawyers argued the family created an incident from which to gain publicity, then sued over comments about that very publicity.

The youth, after his arrest, held news conferences, was invited by Obama to the White House, bragged about his overseas travels and then alerted reporters when he was returning to the United States. The Council on American Islamic Relations, which was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a terror-financing case, got involved in the publicity campaign.

Then Mohamed sued various media companies and personalities for commenting on the incident.

Hanson, a former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces and an expert on counter-terrorism, was on Beck’s show when he “noted that the Clock Boy’s father had orchestrated an intense media campaign with the local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (‘CAIR’), which the U.S. government has formally linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and to the designated terrorist organization Hamas in several formal court filings in federal terrorism cases,” AFLC said.

AFLC said Hanson “went on to explain that the entire affair had the look and feel of a typical ‘influence operation’ – the standard operating procedure of what the Muslim Brotherhood calls its ‘civilization jihad’ against the West.”

After the episode blew up into a national incident, the teen and his family moved to Qatar.

Mohamed claimed he moved in part because of “severe psychological trauma” from the school suspension, which was followed by a one-month world tour that included:

1. Honor by President Obama on social media and an invitation to the White House, where he meets the president Monday on the South Lawn at the astronomy event;

2. A meeting with Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, at a science fair;

3. Praise by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg;

4. Being named the beneficiary of a $20,000 fundraising campaign;

5. An invitation by a Canadian astronaut to visit;

6. An appearance with Dr. Oz;

7. Praise from MIT scientist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein for being “my ideal student”;

8. A proclamation by New York City of “Ahmed Day”;

9. A visit with Sudanese President Omar al Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide.

10. A visit with Turkey’s Prime Minister, Ahmet Davutoglu;

11. A trip to the Middle East during which, as the Huffington Post described it, he “hung with Jordan’s Queen Rania”;

12. A visit to Mecca as an honored guest of Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

