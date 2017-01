(Religion News Service) When it comes to Martin Luther and anti-Semitism, even popular toys in Germany can’t escape theological scrutiny.

Playmobil, one of Germany’s leading toy manufacturers, rolled out a 3-inch plastic figure of Luther back in 2015 to promote this year’s 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

Cloaked in black robes, the Luther figure holds a quill in one hand and his German translation of the Bible in the other.