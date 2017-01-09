'Tone deaf' GOP poised to restart earmark factory in Congress

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Former Sen. Tom Coburn can still tick off a rogue’s gallery of the dumbest earmarks he saw.

Of course there’s the Bridge to Nowhere, the nearly half-billion-dollar link to an Alaskan island with a population of 50. But there’s also the Seattle sculpture garden or, one of his favorites, the goose poop earmark of one senator who asked federal taxpayers to pick up the tab for controlling the troublesome birds so they no longer soiled his home city’s parks in New York.

This makes it all the more stunning to Mr. Coburn that six years after Congress finally shut off the earmark factory, many members are clamoring to bring them back.