Top John Lewis aide again skirts ethics rules

(Washington Free Beacon) The top aide to Rep. John Lewis (D., Ga.) served dual roles in the congressman’s office and on his 2016 reelection campaign, possibly running afoul of House ethics rules, public records show.

Michael Collins, Lewis’ chief of staff, served as the campaign’s treasurer in 2015 and 2016, according to Federal Election Commission records. Ethics rules bar senior House staffers from working in any fiduciary role for a political organization, including congressional campaigns.

Senior staff “may not receive any compensation for either providing legal services to a political organization, or for serving as an officer (such as treasurer) of such an organization,” according to the House ethics manual.