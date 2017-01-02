Top rabbi: 'America forsook us'

The chief Sephardic rabbi in Israel says the U.S. abandonment of Israel at the United Nations is a reminder the Jewish state can only count on God.

“Sometimes, we need to be reminded from above that we can count on no one but our Father who art in heaven,” Yitzhak Yosef told followers at the Western Wall. “Even America … forsook us last week at the U.N.”

He added: “We mustn’t forget that the hearts of kings and captains are in the hands of the Lord, and we can count on no one but (the Lord).”

The comments came amid warnings by Israeli officials says the Israeli government expects more U.S.-led maneuvers at the U.N. and elsewhere in the closing days of Barack Obama’s administration that are critical of the Jewish state.

