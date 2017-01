(BREITBART) — Topless, feminist activists have overrun the unveiling of a wax statue of President-Elect Donald J. Trump in Spain, screaming “grab patriarchy by the balls”.

The protestors, from the infamous Ukrainian group FEMEN, grabbed the statue in the crotch area at the event at the Wax Museum of Madrid on Tuesday.

The activist group claimed responsibility for the protest on Twitter, saying: “FEMEN just grabbed Trump’s statue by the balls in Madrid.”