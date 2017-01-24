Toyota to add 400 jobs at Indiana plant

(CNBC) — Toyota Motor on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.

The Japanese automaker said the jobs were part of a $600 million upgrade of its plant in Princeton, Indiana, and were included in its plans announced earlier this month to invest $10 billion in its U.S. operations over the next five years.

The announcement comes as Trump focuses on protectionist trade policies during his administrations’ first week, including a formal withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday.