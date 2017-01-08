Truck mows down soldiers, killing 4 in Jerusalem

(DAILYMAIL) — Four Israelis soldiers were killed and 15 wounded after a Palestinian drove his truck over them before reversing, trapping ten people under his wheels on Sunday.

Israel’s prime minister says the Palestinian attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State extremist group.

Speaking at the scene of the attack, Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker has been identified and ‘according to all the signs he was a supporter of the Islamic State.’

He says there ‘definitely could be a connection’ between Sunday’s attack, which killed four Israeli soldiers, and recent attacks in France and Germany.