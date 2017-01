(The Hill) President Trump will ask Congress to impose a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a wall along the United States’ southern border, the White House said Thursday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer did not give out specific details about the new tax or explain how it would be implemented, but he said it could be included in a comprehensive tax reform package.

“We can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone. That’s really going to provide the funding,” Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One.