(POLITICO) President Donald Trump signed executive actions on Tuesday to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, setting off a clash with Democrats and environmental activists who vehemently oppose the projects.

Keystone XL has been at the center of one of the largest opposition campaigns in the history of the environmental movement, with activists conducting a years-long campaign to kill the project. Former President Barack Obama rejected Keystone in 2015 after a lengthy analysis of the pipeline.