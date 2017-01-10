Trump adviser's column now on Commentary

Stephen Moore, an economic adviser to President-elect Trump and longtime pundit and writer, joins the WND commentary lineup today. His syndicated column will appear each Tuesday.

Moore is the chief economist for the Institute for Economic Freedom and Opportunity.

From 2005 to 2014, he served as the senior economics writer for the Wall Street Journal editorial page and a member of the Journal’s editorial board. He continues to be a regular contributor at the Wall Street Journal and other outlets, such as Fox News, CNN and CNBC.

Moore served as founder and president of the Club for Growth from 1999 to 2004 and from 1983 to 1987 served as the Grover M. Hermann Fellow in Budgetary Affairs at the Heritage Foundation.

The author or co-author of many books, Moore’s latest is the recently released “An Inquiry Into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of States,” which explains why eliminating or lowering tax burdens at the state level leads to economic growth and wealth creation.

