Trump blasts John Lewis over 'not legitimate' remark

(Reuters) President-elect Donald Trump began a long holiday weekend that honors slain black civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. by blasting another African-American activist and politician who said he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate president”.

Democratic Representative John Lewis, of Georgia, had said on a segment of “Meet the Press” released by NBC on Friday he thought hacking by Russians had helped Trump, a Republican, get elected in November. Lewis said he does not plan to attend Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, the first time he’d missed such an event since being elected to the House in 1986.